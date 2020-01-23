Kim Kardashian Is A Doting Mother Of Four In This Picture

There is probably no other best way to start your morning than having breakfast with your family. That is exactly what Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to do in their mornings together. Kim Kardashian recently shared a cute picture of her family enjoying breakfast at the table in the morning. The busy parents of four are always on the wheels travelling all around the world but they always manage to spend quality time with their young ones.

Kim posted a picture eating breakfast with her hubby Kanye West and their four kids North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West on Instagram. She captioned the sweet picture as "Morning Madness.". Her breakfast might look a bit different from other large families but the fans loved seeing the sneak peek to their personal life.

The mother of four shared the picture that perfectly captures the chaos and sweetness of their morning. In the photo the star can be seen in her pyjamas with Saint, 4, standing in her lap. North, 7, is standing behind her with two adorable dogs that we can only assume to be real.

Eight-month old Psalm is kept up on the table in a very comfortable baby carrier. He and sister Chicago are staring right at the camera person whoever is clicking this picture. Kim’s husband, Kanye West is also in the picture. He looks to be engrossed in a deep conversation with his wife.

The family is sitting on a table enjoying a nice healthy breakfast that includes fresh fruit, eggs, yoghurt, granola and more. Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian took to the comments section to praise this cute breakfast, writing, "This is bliss!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". Fans and followers of the reality TV star seemed to love such inside glimpses of the family.

