Kim Kardashian West Shares Her Opinion About The Fashion Trends Of The Season

Kim Kardashian West is an American media person and a businessperson. She has blossomed into an iconic influencer in recent times and is also considered as a fashion icon today. Back in the day, Kim Kardashian’s sense of fashion was very different than it is now.

In the times when she wasn’t twinning with her best friend, Paris Hilton, Kim was often spotted wearing bold colours, random prints, stilettos, and elaborate accessories. Kim Kardashian West’s fashion sense took a turn in 2012, when her husband, Kanye West became her unofficial wardrobe advisor.

In a recent conversation with a leading magazine, Kim Kardashian West shared her opinion on the fleeting fashion trends of the season.

Kim Kardashian West's opinion about the fashion trends of the season

Kitten Heels

Kim Kardashian West got into a quarrel with her half-sister, Kendall Jenner, over a pair of kitten heels. Kitten heels flatter the 5.8 feet tall sister, Kendall. However, they are a complete no-no for 5.3 feet tall Kim Kardashian West.

During an interview with the magazine, Kim even said that kitten heels are not for her! She is 5.3 feet, and she has seen kitten heels on many people she likes but didn’t like it, so she does not approve of it.

Exposed Thongs

It is a known fact that Kim Kardashian West is a lover of ‘all things exposed’. During an interview with the magazine, she said that she loves this trend. She said that she feels like it is very Tom Ford, 90’s, Gucci. If you have got it, flaunt it, she added. Along with Kim, the 23-year-old model, Hailey Baldwin also seems to approve of the trend, as she is seen flaunting it on the steps of the Met Gala 2019.

Biker Shorts

She is among the first few celebrities to have started the trend of biker shorts. Today, this trend is seen spread across magazine pages and every fashion closet. Having witnessed the change in fashion statements, Kim proudly said that everyone made fun of her for wearing biker shorts a few years ago, and now she can see them all over the fashion industry.

