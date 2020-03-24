Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift For Being 'self-serving' When Millions Are Dying

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's full phone call about the song Famous was recently leaked and Taylor feels vindicated after years of being called a 'snake'. Now Kim Kardashian thinks that Taylor Swift is lying again. Kim broke her silence after the full phone call with her husband Kanye was leaked on March 23. Swift has always insisted that Kanye never asked her to call her 'that b***h' in his song Famous. However, Kim is now saying that was never the issue to begin with.

Kim Kardashian calls out Taylor Swift for reigniting an old exchange

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Newly Leaked Footage Of Phone Call With Kanye West

After Taylor Swift chose to throw shade at KimYe, Kim Kardashian took to her social media to clap back at the 1989 hitmaker. She called Swift out on trying to reignite an old feud when millions of people are dying. Further continuing the issue in a series of tweets, Kim said that she did not feel the need to comment for a few days but since Taylor keeps talking about it, she is left with no choice but to respond.

She clarified that Taylor Swift lied saying that the call between her and Kanye never happened and said that no one ever denied that the word b***h was used without her permission. Kim Kardashian continued in another tweet that the lie was never about a certain word being used but was always about whether there was a call or not. Kim revealed that Kanye as an artist has a right to document his musical journey just like Swift did with her documentary.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Offers A Helping Hand During Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian further said that Kanye documents it all for his personal archive and has never released anything for public consumption. She continued that the call between the two would have stayed private had Swift not lied and forced Kim to defend Kanye. Kim K ended the tweet series saying that it was the last time she was speaking on the matter because no one cares. She apologised to her fans for the rant and said that she knows they are dealing with more serious and important issues.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Struggles To Wear Latex Bodysuit, Jokes She Won't Be Able To Use The Loo

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian West Shares Her Opinion About The Fashion Trends Of The Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.