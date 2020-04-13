Kim Kardashian Practicing New Hair Styles On Her Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is one of the popular businesswomen in Hollywood. The actor is seen spending her time with her family during her quarantine. The actor is quite active on social media. Kim Kardashian also posted an old picture on social media where she has tried a new hairstyle on her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian tried a new hairstyle on her daughter, North West

The cute picture showed Kim's daughter North West holding a green frog in her hands. She is also the eldest child of Kim and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian made her daughter look extra cute by adding five multicoloured hair ties on her hair. The multicoloured hair ties were in the colours of blue, orange, green and pink. Fans also commented heart emojis on the picture. The post has gained over 1.7 million views on Instagram. This is not the first time Kim Kardashian posted a picture with her kids during coronavirus lockdown. Previously, the actor also posted a picture where she asked suggestions for entertaining her kids during the Coronavirus lockdown. She also mentioned an interview that social distancing has been difficult for her.

Kim Kardashian wishes her nephew on her birthday

She recently shared many pictures of her niece True Thompson where she was seen wishing her a happy birthday. She also mentioned that she wished she could be there with her on her birthday. True Thompson's mother, Khloé Kardashian, also responded to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post.

Happy Birthday True pic.twitter.com/6l5qQmFgCQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 12, 2020

