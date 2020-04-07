The Debate
Kylie Jenner Breaks The Rule Of Social Distancing For Sister Kim Kardashian

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner was recently relaxing by her Hidden Hills pool following the rule of social distancing. However, soon she broke the rule for sister Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

When one has got a huge house as Kylie Jenner, they can enjoy getting outside and soaking up the sun while remaining in isolation. The beauty mogul was recently relaxing by her Hidden Hills pool following the rule of social distancing. However, she soon broke the rule for sister Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Spotted Not Following Precautionary Measures Amid Coronavirus Breakout

Kylie Jenner was reportedly doing her part by staying at her Hidden Hills estate in isolation to help to contain the spread of coronavirus. She reportedly helped sister Kim Kardashian to do her makeup for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s home edition of The Tonight Show. Since Kim Kardashian is also practising social distancing, she didn’t have her glam squad with her and had to take help from Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Own The Social Media With Their Pictures Together

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian reportedly met at Kris Jenner’s house so they could minimize contact with others. Taking to her Instagram, Kylie Jenner was also shared a picture. The diva was seen adding clouds digitally which made her home isolation look dreamy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey Take Online Classes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Previously also, Kylie Jenner was spotted breaking the rule of not touching their faces. Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a picture of herself in which the diva can be seen licking her fingers. Everyone is advised to wash their hands regularly; people are also asked to not to touch their face. However, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner was spotted doing the complete opposite. The picture has been reportedly taken inside the headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

The diva can be seen donning a black and grey striped suit which she paired with a bucket hat. Kylie Jenner accessorised her look with a Bottega Veneta bag and matching sneakers. Despite being advised to work from home amid the Coronavirus scarce, the diva was previously seen working from her headquarters.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian Hammered By Netizens For Posting About Her Armenia Trip Amid Coronavirus

 

 

