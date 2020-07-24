Kim Kardashian Restarts Shooting For 'KUWTK' With Khloe Amid Divorce Rumours With Kanye

It seems like the Hollywood industry is slowly crawling back to normalcy amid the pandemic, as recently, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent some time in Malibu, shooting for a new episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, claims a report by a news daily. Kim Kardashian and Khloe were self-isolating for the past few months due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the US and got back to shooting only a couple of weeks ago, the report adds. As per the report, Kim Kardashian is currently going through a rough patch in her life due to Kanye West’s bipolar disorder, however, the beauty mogul managed to don a big smile on her face while shooting for the show.

Kim Kardashian chants the 'privacy' mantra

The report further adds that Kim Kardashian’s current situation at home is completely off-limits and none of that is being filmed for the show. Kim Kardashian reportedly is being very protective of what information is being shared with the public to protect her children and is not allowing her personal life to be used as a storyline for her show. If the reports are to be believed, Kim Kardashian's marriage with Kanye West is hanging by a thread due to his uncertain behaviour.

Kanye West's struggle with bipolar disorder became the talk of the town when he took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, accusing his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer also compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. More so, Kanye West also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his white fiancé’s family after getting engaged.

Kim's statement

Ever since Kanye West’s eccentric Twitter meltdown, fans have been mocking the singer for his bizarre claims and to support her husband, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently took a firm stand on the subject and issued a public statement. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian West, in her statement, confessed that Kanye West’s bipolar disorder has affected her family and she was busy protecting her children and her husband’s right to privacy. Adding to the same, Kim Kardashian West shared that 'living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate one’s dream, no matter how unobtainable the disorder may seem to some.'

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson in February 2019 after learning that he shared an intimate relationship with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. However, their 'patch-up' speculations about Khloe and Tristian’s engagement were rife on social media after Khloe posted photos from her birthday party on her Instagram, which features the reality show star wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond on her left-hand ring finger. The duo is currently co-parenting their child True.

