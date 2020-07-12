Kourtney Kardashian's Pictures That Show The KUWTK Celebrity Hasn't Aged At All

Kourtney Kardashian is the 41-year-old American socialite who belongs to one of the most influential families in Hollywood. She rose to fame when she and her family began featuring in the 2007 reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The success of the series led to the creation of spin-off shows named Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with ex-husband Scott Disick and yet the reality TV star has managed to keep her physique from the start of her TV show. Apart from spending hours in the gym and taking care of her diet, Kourtney is known to be the one who often tries up new diet plans to keep herself healthy. Take a look at some of her pictures showing her toned physique which shows her followers that the socialite is definitely doing something right with her lifestyle to have not have aged at all!

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram pictures

Kourtney was seen featuring for an architectural magazine where she showed her amazing house and the interiors. This pic is from Kourtney's house in California. The below pic is from when Kourtney went on a vacation in Rome where she was spotted roaming as the Romans do.

Image courtesy: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney looks stunning showing off her fit body in a grey co-ord swimsuit. The next pic shows her in a formal attire wearing an all copper combo suit. She was clicked by Hakop Arshakyan in this pic. She also shot for photographer Greg Swales in the next pic and revealed about her cover story on the health magazine.

Kourtney Kardashian is often involved with her sisters when it comes to retail and fashion. Collectively the sisters have launched many clothing lines as well as some exquisite fragrances. Kourtney had released a book titled Kardashian Konfidential in 2010 as well. It was in the year 2019 that Kourtney ventured out to create her own website called Poosh.

Kourtney is often seen in many other brand endorsements including waist slimming pants, beauty products, and beverages for which she earns a commission as well. As of late, Kourtney's name came up while they were airing the current season of KUWTK, as Kourtney seemed to quit the show. Currently, the KUWTK TV series is halted due to the pandemic and the new episodes of the current season will not be aired any sooner than September 2020.

