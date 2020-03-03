The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kim Kardashian Proud Of Daughter North West For Singing At Kanye's Fashion Show 

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to tell the world that she is proud of daughter North West for singing at Kanye's fashion show. Watch her sing here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were in Paris, France, for Kanye West’s fashion show. On March 2, 2020, The mother-daughter duo twinned their hairstyles as they headed to Kanye’s fashion show. This was the season eight of Kanye West’s fashion collection. While there, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share videos of little North West singing at her Kanye's fashion show. Kim also shared a post where she was seen appreciating her daughter. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian's Interview With An Esteemed Magazine Revealed A Lot About The Actor

Kim Kardashian proud of daughter North West 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

In this post, there are two pictures and a video of North West singing. The first picture is from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story. In the post, Kim can be seen appreciating North for her impromptu performance by writing “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!!!”

Read Also| Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow's Gorgeous pics From Their Makeup Collab Promotions   

In the second picture, it can be seen that Kim had a positive message. In the third part of the post, we can see North West singing a remix of What I Do. However, it was speculated that the original artist of What I Do was not happy with the remix North sang. But Kim took to her Instagram and cleared the air by addressing the rumours. Here is a clip of the Kim Kardashian and North West twinning.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic From Her Teens, Fans Call Her Chicago's Twin; See Post

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Says Having 'four Black Kids' Inspired Her To Work Towards Prison Reforms

(Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS