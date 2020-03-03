Kim Kardashian Proud Of Daughter North West For Singing At Kanye's Fashion Show 

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were in Paris, France, for Kanye West’s fashion show. On March 2, 2020, The mother-daughter duo twinned their hairstyles as they headed to Kanye’s fashion show. This was the season eight of Kanye West’s fashion collection. While there, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share videos of little North West singing at her Kanye's fashion show. Kim also shared a post where she was seen appreciating her daughter. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian's Interview With An Esteemed Magazine Revealed A Lot About The Actor

Kim Kardashian proud of daughter North West

In this post, there are two pictures and a video of North West singing. The first picture is from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story. In the post, Kim can be seen appreciating North for her impromptu performance by writing “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!!!”

Read Also| Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow's Gorgeous pics From Their Makeup Collab Promotions

In the second picture, it can be seen that Kim had a positive message. In the third part of the post, we can see North West singing a remix of What I Do. However, it was speculated that the original artist of What I Do was not happy with the remix North sang. But Kim took to her Instagram and cleared the air by addressing the rumours. Here is a clip of the Kim Kardashian and North West twinning.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic From Her Teens, Fans Call Her Chicago's Twin; See Post

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Says Having 'four Black Kids' Inspired Her To Work Towards Prison Reforms

(Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.