Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Pic Of Daughter Chicago West; Fans Call Her Kim's Twin

Kim Kardashian is spending time in her home due to the ongoing pandemic. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands and doing chores and is also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. She recently shared a pic of her daughter Chicago, which seems like a childhood picture of Kim herself. Take a look at the posts here.

Kim Kardashian shares a pic of daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her daughter Chicago West. In the picture, Chicago is seen sporting a black top and camouflage green shorts. She is seen playing with cubes and is seen making a tower of the cubes. Take a look at the post here.

Kim Kardashian in the post wrote about the best thing she did during the quarantine. She captioned the pic by writing "The best thing I’ve been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children." After this post was shared many fans took to the comment section and wrote on how mother and daughter look so similar. One fan wrote, "She really looks so much like you!!! 🥰". Another fan wrote "splitting image of you Kim wow💘" and "Your twin !!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Apart from this, Kim shared throwback pictures of her other children as well:

