Kim Kardashian Remembers Father Robert Kardashian, Says 'come Visit Me In A Dream Soon'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 23 23, 2021, to share an adorable family picture as she remembers father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. The actor also penned a heartfelt note for her father revealing how much she misses and remembers him. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with some sweet and positive messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable throwback family picture which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Robert can be seen posing with his kids, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. They are also all smiles for the camera. They all can be seen donning some stunning outfits.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a heart-wrenching note. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad!” She wrote, “I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years”. She concluded by saying, “Please come visit me in a dream soon. ðŸ™ðŸ¼ Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things positive. Some of the users went on send love and strength to the actor, while some wished her dad. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to your dad Kim”, while the other one wrote, “Sending you and your fam much love”. Check out a few more comments below.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after nearly seven years of their marriage. According to People Magazine, the duo parted on a friendly note. Kardashian filed the papers at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. The duo had tied the knot on May 24, 2014, at a ceremony at the Renaissance Fortress in Florence, Italy. Take a look at the recent post below.

