Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Her Husband Of Six Years, Kanye West; Read On

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from the father of her four children, Kanye West, as per reports online. Relevant documents related to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce have been reportedly processed by the former, who was married to her musician husband for over six years. As per a report on TMZ, the documents concerning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce have been filed and processed by Laura Wasser, who has previously represented the likes of Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Dr Dre, amongst others. TMZ report states that the divorce is amicable in nature and the prenuptial conditions are being left uncontested. Additionally, as per the very same report, the couple will have joint physical custody of all of their four children. A portion of the report even states that as far as the property aspect of the separation is concerned, the couple has reached the advance stages of the same.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian 'would Not Discourage' Kanye West To See Their Kids Post Split

What else did the report say?:

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Covers Herself With Pink Flowers For Photoshoot, Calls It 'Flower Power'

The TMZ report spoke about the numerous ups and downs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship saw, most of which was due to Kanye West's erratic behaviour in the past eight months. In addition to the same, the officials at TMZ quoted a source saying that behind closed doors, Kanye had multiple outbursts, which almost pushed Kim to the brink of a separation years ago. But, as per the very same report, since Kim was very much cognizant of Kanye West's much-talked-about bipolar disorder diagnosis, she chose to stay with her husband. The report states that it all started with Kanye West's unfruitful presidential campaign that lasted for just a little over a month. After the seemingly unconventional campaign, Kanye was seen making unsavoury remarks on the Kardashian/Jenner family, one of which being referring to the Jenner family matriarch as Kris Jong-Un. Since then, things have reportedly not been good between the couple, who had been living separately on an on-and-off basis since the past few months.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Is No Longer In Contact With Kanye West; Divorce Rumours Intensify - Report

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage:

The couple, who were officially seeing each other for two years at the time, tied the knot on May 24th, 2014. At the time of their marriage, their firstborn, North, was reportedly all of 11 months old. The main event and the relevant ceremonies reportedly took place in Italy. As of this writing, including North, the couple has four children, with the names of the other ones being Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Shares An Unrecognisable Throwback Pic From 1996, Fans Absolutely 'love It'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.