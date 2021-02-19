Kim Kardashian 'would Not Discourage' Kanye West To See Their Kids Post Split

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian may be heading towards a divorce with Kanye West, but their kids remain their priority. Rumours about the couple splitting up have been in news for quite a while after Kanye tweeting insults about Kim and her family. However, though Kanye and Kim are no longer on talking terms, a source revealed to E! News that the rapper is still an active presence in their four kids' lives. The source shares that Kanye still wants to play a major role in the lives of his kids, and Kim Kardashian would never discourage that.

Talking about the new family dynamic, another source shared to the publications some insight on the living arrangement. It said that Kanye is no longer living at the house with Kim and the children. When the singer wants to see the kids, he meets them somewhere else. The source also adds that Kanye can see North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West whenever he wants. Before leaving, Kanye lived in Wyoming, but has since returned to California, where the source says he's "focusing on his work." It was also revealed that Kanye West is always meeting different people and getting ideas out of it.

As for Kim, the first source reveals that she's moving on and is having a lot of fun at this stage of her life. And although she already feels like she's divorced, the source reveals that she and Kanye are currently at a standstill and neither of them is pushing to make their split official. The first source also said that there is no rush at this point in time to finalise the paperwork.

Kim K and Kanye West’s relationship issues

A number of media portals reported last month that Kim and Kanye are going to divorce. News broke after reports that the couple is no longer attending marriage counselling sessions. One of the main reasons for the split between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is Kanye's disastrous 2020 presidential campaign.

During his first rally, the rapper ended up talking about how close he and Kim were to aborting their daughter North. A few days after the rally, Kanye West went on an explosive Twitter rant, talking about his displeasure on Kim's photoshoot with Playboy Magazine back in 2007. The tweets even led to Kim Kardashian's confirmation that Kanye was suffering from bipolar disorder.

