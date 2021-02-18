Kim Kardashian Covers Herself With Pink Flowers For Photoshoot, Calls It 'Flower Power'

Kim Kardashian has recently kept herself very busy by sharing pictures of herself from her photoshoots and vacations. In one of the recent pictures that she shared, she is seen covered with pink flowers while she is squatting on the floor. She has minimal make-up on her face with a dark nude shade of lipstick. The caption of the post reads, "Flower Power" followed by a pink flower emoji. The comment section is filled with the fans praising the socialite and leaving heart eye emojis as well. Kim Kardashian's photo has over 1.5 million likes, so far.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram post)

Earlier, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture with her sister Kourtney. In the picture, the sister duo is seen soaking in the sun while posing for the camera. Kim is sporting a nude coloured bikini and Kourtney is seen wearing a leather black bikini and she paired it with a cap. In the caption, Kim wrote about her relationship with her sister. It reads, "It’s a thin line between love and hate [heart and laughing emoji] JK JK". Check out the picture.

As per Hollywood Life, Kourtney is seen spending time with Kim post latter's divorce with rapper Kanye West. They are currently in Los Angeles with North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint while Kanye is still spending time in Wyoming Ranch. Kourtney is said to be "available all the time" for her younger sister. She is using her past experience where she broke off with her partner Scott Disick and is advising Kim on how to keep children out of the mess and social media, as reported by the publication.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

The couple got married in 2014 and earlier this year, they filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage. With the chaos of the couple's public divorce, there were rumours about Kanye West being involved with the makeup artist, Jeffree Star. Kim also reacted to the rumours and said that she was "humiliated" by the rumour. Kanye was also not present during the Christmas party last year. According to People, the couple has been living separately for months with divorce being imminent.

