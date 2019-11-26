The Debate
Kim Kardashian's Life-changing Way Of Eating M&Ms Will Take You By Surprise

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian West recently shared a life-changing way of eating M&Ms on Twitter and her fans have now termed her as the 'Queen of M&Ms' for the hack

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian is unarguably one of the most loved and adored celebrities of this decade. The popular star recently shared a candy hack regarding the best ways to eat M&Ms to one of her fans on Twitter.

 Also Read | Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wardrobe Proves They Are The Most Stylish Hollywood Couple

Kim Kardashian hailed as the 'Queen of M&M'

On Sunday, November 24, netizens reportedly hailed Kim Kardashian as the 'Queen of M&M'. Because she advised all her fans a new way to consume sugary candy, M&M. According to Kim Kardashian, one should melt the M&M candies for 30 seconds in the microwave and then consume it. 

 

How did fans react to Kim Kardashian advice?

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West: Instances When She Donned Body-hugging Dresses

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Collaborates With Khloe And Kourtney For KKW Fragrance

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Sells 51% Stakes, Elated Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Say 'We Are Proud'

 

Also Read |  Kim Kardashian: Kanye Gave Me $1 Million For Not Promoting Rival Brand

 

 

Published:
