Kim Kardashian's Life-changing Way Of Eating M&Ms Will Take You By Surprise

Kim Kardashian is unarguably one of the most loved and adored celebrities of this decade. The popular star recently shared a candy hack regarding the best ways to eat M&Ms to one of her fans on Twitter.

Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside https://t.co/B0hOQHzfQe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

Kim Kardashian hailed as the 'Queen of M&M'

On Sunday, November 24, netizens reportedly hailed Kim Kardashian as the 'Queen of M&M'. Because she advised all her fans a new way to consume sugary candy, M&M. According to Kim Kardashian, one should melt the M&M candies for 30 seconds in the microwave and then consume it.

This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic! pic.twitter.com/hkaK6vaaaN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

How did fans react to Kim Kardashian advice?

Kim you as a m & m 😂😂😂😋😍 pic.twitter.com/zQeNOgEOkB — Jacks ✨ (@ohjayy20) November 24, 2019

i just burnt my house down trying this thanks — logan (@yaboyIogan) November 24, 2019

Imagine casually tweeting about M&Ms and going viral bc @KimKardashian randomly quote tweets you 😭 — 𝚁𝚘𝚜𝚢♥ (@RosytheGreat) November 24, 2019

I accidentally left my pretzel Eminems in the hot car once. Hard outside, melted inside, crunchy pretzel pic.twitter.com/9qHlVqDOTj — Xtina's Hoe (@_xtinashoe_) November 24, 2019

I literally posted about your m&m trick yesterday 🖤‼️ pic.twitter.com/XzyC6bvtzm — IfSheSmiles (@1010_Sonya) November 24, 2019

And here I am pic.twitter.com/QZAERzviPh — Ted Durst (@OhItsTeddy) November 24, 2019

what omg THIS is the life hack I have been waiting for 👏🏼 — Dalton Hopper (@Dalton_Hopper16) November 24, 2019

