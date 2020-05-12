Kim Kardashian Poses With An Indian Ringneck Parakeet, Sister Khloe Reacts

Kim Kardashian has been an influential celebrity on social media. A huge number of viewers and fans get attracted to Kim’s iconic posts on her Instagram. In the latest picture, Kim was seen with an Indian Ringneck parakeet perched on her shoulder and had a large white garland of flowers covering her bosom. Kim shared the post as part of her advertising campaign that is promoting her KKW Beauty products. Read more to know about Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post.

Tropical vibes 🌴 🦜

I’m wearing @kkwbeauty 90s Supermodel Lip Liner, 90s Supermodel Matte Lipstick, KKW x Winnie Secret Gloss, Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette, & the Classic Shimmer Blush Palette. Shop my look now at https://t.co/PoBZ3byUQI

📷 @donnatrope pic.twitter.com/aQ1paD4ByS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 12, 2020

Kim Kardashian's shares a picture with a parrot

As Kim shared the picture on her Instagram, millions of followers instantly began sharing the post and giving their likes. A number of people also wondered about the Indian Ringneck parakeet on Kim’s shoulder, Even her sister, Khloe Kardashian left a comment complimenting the parrot. She mentioned, “I love your parrot”. After spotting her sister’s comment, Kim shared that the Indian Ringneck parakeet sh*t on her during the shoot. But the reality star isn’t too mad about it because apparently it signifies good luck. Kim wrote, “@khloekardashian it sh*t on me during this shoot. They say its good luck”.

Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim has also shared the same post on her Twitter account. A number of fans have been appreciating her post and have been laying out their views about the same. They have been appreciating her for the boldness and confidence she has shown throughout her career. Here are some of those fan reactions on Kim Kardashian’s Twitter post.

You are a strong woman, an admirable and excellent mother! You are my inspiration in life, your bravery I really admire! Many blessings and positive vibes for you and your whole family. Iconic !!! I love you and I will always support you! — Ariana Velázquez (@ariana_vzg) May 12, 2020

Your body stay's so 🔥🔥🔥❤

Flip!!! 💯😭😭😭😭 — The Litigator 💼 (@HectorMakhata) May 12, 2020

Literally look like a 90s Supermodel campaign. I love this so much! — Travis White (@TravisLynnWhite) May 12, 2020

YOU LOOK STUNNING — mary HS1 DAY (@gwsunfIower) May 12, 2020

