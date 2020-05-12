Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Pic From Her Time In Japan; Take A Look

Kim Kardashian is spending time in her home due to the ongoing pandemic. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands, doing chores, and is also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. She recently shared a picture of herself and her family enjoying their time in Japan. Apart from this throwback pics, She had also shared several pictures of her visit to Japan. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Kim Kardashian Debuts The Latest Hair Colour Trend In A Stunning Late-night Beach Pic

Kim Kardashian's throwback picture from her vacation to Japan

Kim Kardashian also shared a throwback picture of her whole family enjoying their time in Japan. In the picture, Kanye was seen in a full face mask as he posed for the camera. Everyone in the picture is seen to have folded their pants up. Kim captioned the picture by writing "Flashback to last years Japan trip when Kanye would wear full face masks 🔮". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Kim Kardashian Shares A Pic Of Kanye, North And Saint Enjoying A Movie Together

Apart from this throwback picture to her visit to Japan, Kim Kardashian has shared several pictures of her and her family. One of these pictures was of all the Kardashian sisters enjoying a train ride in Japan. In the image, all the sister can be seen enjoying McDonald's as they travel. Kim captioned the picture by writing "Fine dining 🍟🍔🇯🇵". Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Kim Kardashian Laughs At Memes That Compare Her Clothes To Colourful Sanitizer Bottles

Here are some other posts from her trip to Japan

Read Also | Kim Kardashian Receives Flak For 'failed Photoshop' As Her Pic Features An Extra Finger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.