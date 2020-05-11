Kim Kardashian Debuts The Latest Hair Colour Trend In A Stunning Late-night Beach Pic

Kim Kardashian is spending time in her home due to the ongoing pandemic. She is spending her time with her family by staying quarantined at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands, doing chores, and is also sharing throwback pictures of herself and her kids. She recently shared a picture of herself enjoying at the beach and showing off her new, unique hair colour. Take a look at the post here.

Kim Kardashian's beach day hair

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram to share a picture. In the picture, she was seen in a brown swimsuit and her hair was coloured like the pattern of a fishnet. She captioned the picture by writing "sandy fishnet print hair on the beach late night". Fans loved this picture and showed their love in the comment section of the picture. Take a look at it here.

Apart from this, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on May 7, 2020, and shared a picture of her husband Kanye West and their kids North and Saint. In the picture, all three of them can be seen enjoying their time watching a movie. Kim captioned the picture with a yellow heart emoji showing her love for Kanye as he is in a yellow hoodie. Apart from this, North can be seen in a white robe-like dress and Saint can be seen in an orange nightsuit and white crocs. Take a look at it here.

Kim Kardashian also shared a throwback picture of her whole family enjoying their time in Japan. In the picture, Kanye was seen in a full face mask as he posed for the camera. Kim captioned the picture by writing "Flashback to last years Japan trip when Kanye would wear full face masks 🔮". Take a look at the post here.

