Kim Kardashian Was Robbed At Gunpoint At Her Apartment And More Trivia About The Star

Kim Kardashian is a model, businesswoman, media personality, socialite and actor. Read to know about a few of her trivia.

Kim Kardashian trivia

Kim Kardashian is the daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Sister of Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Half-sister of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Granddaughter of Mary Houghton and Arthur Kardashian. Kim is the stepdaughter of Caitlyn Jenner and stepsister of Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner and Casey Jenner.

Despite her party girl image, Kim Kardashian does not like to drink alcoholic beverages.

Kim Kardashian was first married in 2000 to Damon Thomas which lasted for four years. She married basketball player Kris Humphries. After 72 days of marriage, she filed for divorce from Humphries on October 31, citing irreconcilable differences

She has been in a relationship with Ray J, Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, Nick Cannon, Nick Lachey, Shengo Deane and Gabriel Aubry.

In 2010, PETA named Kim as their ''Worst Dressed'' person for donning fur.

Her prom date was TJ Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson. They dated through high school. He is said to be her first true love.

She had a lavish birthday party at the age of 14. It was held in her honour at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016 by five individuals who dressed as police officers, bound and gagged her. They stole around $10 million worth of jewellery. They held a gun to her head and tied her wrists and legs with duct tape on her mouth. She was physically unharmed, but begged for her life.

Since 2010, the artist has chronic psoriasis. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also has the same disease. She was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in late 2017.

Kim Kardashian exchanged vows with Kanye West in 2014 in Italy. They have four children, two daughters and two sons. daughter, North West (b. June 15, 2013), son, Saint West (b. December 5, 2015), daughter, Chicago West (b. January 15, 2018) & son, Psalm West (b. May 10, 2019).

She is the highest-earning reality television star and grabbed the number one spot in Forbes list in 2015. In the following year, a large portion of her income came from her mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Kim is a huge fan of Jennifer Lopez.

