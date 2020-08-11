'Kylie Jenner Is The Most Loyal Person': Kim Shares Unseen Pics On Beauty Mogul's B'day

As beauty mogul Kylie Jenner celebrates her 23rd birthday today, her sister, reality TV show star Kim Kardashian made sure she goes an extra mile to make her sister’s birthday special. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared a picture timeline for Kylie, covering her journey right from childhood to her most recent pictures with her. Take a look:

Kylie is the most loyal person: Kim

With the pictures shared, Kim Kardashian mentioned that Kylie Jenner is the ‘funniest and most loyal person on the planet’. Adding to the same, Kardashian remarked that finding the pictures to post for Kylie’s birthday made her happy, as she relived many memories again. Concluding her statement, Kim Kardashian mentioned that she 'loves Kylie beyond what one could imagine’.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kylie Jenner is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson have already made it big in the business world and managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $800 million by a popular magazine.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles. It was reported in 2019 that Kylie Jenner sold 51% stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world. According to reports, the new owners of Kylie Cosmetics will be in charge of the marketing side and Kylie Jenner will remain the public face and ambassador of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Kim is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. Kim is also the owner of the Shapewear brand, SKIMS.

