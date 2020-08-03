Kylie Jenner Gets Her Daughter Stormi The Most Expensive Gifts Ever

Kylie Jenner recently brought a lot of expensive items for her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. These gifts include a diamond ring and a $15,000 handbag. Read on to know more details:

Kylie Jenner spends a fortune on daughter’s gifts

Kylie Jenner has been showering her baby girl Stormi Webster, 2, with expensive items. She also posted photos of these items on her official social media handle. Her gifts included handbags and baby strollers. Stormi is often seen sharing pictures of these items on her father Travis Scott or mother Kylie Jenner’s official Instagram handles.

Jenner took to her official social media handle back in April 2018 to post a photo of her daughter’s stroller. It was a Fendi Stroller along with a matching diaper bag. The stroller was worth $2,400 according to reports, whereas the matching diaper bag was worth $1,562. Here is a social media post by the celebrity:

Back in April 2019, Jenner decided to give her baby girl a handbag. The 22-year-old businesswoman’s go-to option was a hot-pink Hermès Handbag. It was Kelly edition, named after late Grace Kelly. The bag cost $15,000. Jenner took to her official social media handle on April 1, 2019, and posted a photo of her daughter with handbag:

During Christmas of 2019, Kylie Jenner took to her official social media handle and posted a video where fans can see that her daughter Stormi is wearing a diamond ring. It was a Christmas gift for the toddler. Along with this ring, she also received several dolls and soft toys which is evident from the social media post. Here is the social media post by Travis Scott’s wife Kylie Jenner:

Apart from these gifts, Stormi has also received several other handbags. She also owns a Vintage Louis Vuitton Bag, which is one of the rarest items after it was discontinued by the French brand. Stormi Webster also owns a toy Lamborghini.

