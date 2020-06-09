Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'her King' Kanye West's 43rd Birthday With Unseen Pictures

Recently, reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter handle to wish Kanye West, as the singer celebrates his 43rd birthday today. Kim Kardashian shared several unseen pictures with husband Kanye West, which feature her embracing and planting kisses on Kanye West. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Happy Birthday to my King pic.twitter.com/KcEd9y0p9G — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2020

Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you! pic.twitter.com/1HvH6b9nik — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2020

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, too, wished Kanye on his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, which features the star-mom posing with Kanye, while the latter is seen busy sipping on some juice. The other pictures feature Kanye posing with his kids Saint, North and Psalm. With the pictures shared, Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much". Take a look:

Kim celebrated her 6th anniversary

Putting the rumors of escalating tensions between them to rest, Kim Kardashian, a week ago, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Kanye, celebrating her sixth anniversary with him. As seen in the picture shared, Kim Kardashian can be seen planting a kiss on Kanye’s cheek, while the latter smiles at the camera. With the picture shared, Kim wrote: “6 years down; forever to go. Until the end”. Take a look at the picture:

