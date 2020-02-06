Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner, Best Beach-wears Donned By The Kardashians & Jenners

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other Kardashian sisters are known for their fashionable looks and outfits. Read on to check out their best beachwear looks.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for being trendsetters in the fashion world. They have time and again left the internet green in envy with their exquisite outfits. Having said that, listed below are some of the best beach outfits donned by the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian says she never used her pool, netizens 'can't unsee' Kanye's reaction

Also Read | When Trio Kim Kardashian, Kourtney And Khloe Gave Us Major Sister Goals

Kim Kardashian's High Neck Bikini

As seen in this picture post, Kim Kardashian has posed on rocky stairs wearing an uptight high neck bikini suit. The top has a bow tie attached. Kim Kardashian's pair of tinted black glasses adds charm to her overall bikini look. Not to miss, Kim's long thick braid. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kylie Jenner's Neon Swimsuit

Sometime back, Kylie Jenner posted a throwback picture of her with her daughter Stormi. In the picture, Kylie Jenner wore a green neon swimsuit. The beachwear was simple yet eye-catchy for the fashionistas. Kylie's daughter Stormi's beachwear, too, called for attention. Check out the duo’s picture.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kendall Jenner's Two-Piece Beach Wear 

In this picture post, Kendall Jenner has sported a sunflower yellow bikini beachwear. The two-piece strappy dress has a lining design. With the beachwear, Kendall has gone for a pair of simple black glasses and a gold chain along with a bracelet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kourtney Kardashian's Saturn Bikini Wear 

While shooting for her brand Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian posed in a Saturn beachwear. The bikini had a floral print design. To go with her flowery beach suit, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a leopard print headwrap (bandana). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Khloe Kardashian's Leopard Print Beach Suit 

Showing off her toned body and perfectly done nails, Khole Kardashian stunned in a Leopard print beach bikini. The post below sees Khloe posing on a yacht wearing colourful strappy beachwear. Check out her double-sided braids and larger than life sunglasses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read | Kim Kardashian reveals her kids also follow her strict plant-based diet; check details

Also Read | Kim Kardashian made major fashion statements with THESE snakeskin print outfits

Image Source - KUWTK Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
EC ISSUES NOTICE TO YOGI ADITYANATH
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020