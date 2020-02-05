Union Budget
Kim Kardashian Says She Never Used Her Pool, Netizens 'can't Unsee' Kanye's Reaction

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian in an interview revealed that she has never used her $50M pool, a fact that even shocked her husband Kanye West whose reaction is now viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian in a recent interview with architectural magazine revealed that though she flaunts the pool on her social media, she has never actually used it, a fact that even shocked her husband Kanye West. According to reports, the pool is estimated to cost about $50 million to design and Kim also revealed that the couple also compromised on not having a jacuzzi by making sure the pool is 'hot all the time' and the 'kids love it'. 

READ: Kim Kardashian's Best Hairdos And Hair Colour That You Can Take Inspiration From

'Can't unsee Kanye's reaction'

Kanye's reaction has also taken over the internet as netizens say that they had the same reaction when they heard that the 39-year-old reality TV star has spent so much money and still hasn't used it. 

READ: Kim Kardashian Made Major Fashion Statements With THESE Snakeskin Print Outfits

The huge swimming pool Kim and Kanye have in their mansion is worth a whopping $50 million. Kim Kardashian shared that they had actually made the renovators dig up two existing pools in order to make space for one huge swimming pool. Later on, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussed how they do not have a jacuzzi yet since they didn't want it to take up additional space as they already had a huge pool.

The 39-year-old further talked about how the design of their mansion is very minimalistic because it is inspired by her daughter North West. Which is why the couple ensured that the mansion and the entire landscape is kid-friendly. Kim Kardashian concluded saying that in the end, both her and Kanye West do not take it very seriously as they do not wish to become fanatics of their own mansion.

READ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's $60m Home Has A Pool That Hasn't Even Been Used- Watch Video

READ: Kim Kardashian Is A Doting Mother Of Four In This Picture

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
