Kim Kardashian Says She Never Used Her Pool, Netizens 'can't Unsee' Kanye's Reaction

Kim Kardashian in a recent interview with architectural magazine revealed that though she flaunts the pool on her social media, she has never actually used it, a fact that even shocked her husband Kanye West. According to reports, the pool is estimated to cost about $50 million to design and Kim also revealed that the couple also compromised on not having a jacuzzi by making sure the pool is 'hot all the time' and the 'kids love it'.

Peter Wertz landscaping pic.twitter.com/BmSmp27k5C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

'Can't unsee Kanye's reaction'

Kanye's reaction has also taken over the internet as netizens say that they had the same reaction when they heard that the 39-year-old reality TV star has spent so much money and still hasn't used it.

Kanye’s reaction to Kimberly admitting she’s never used their pool was also my reaction pic.twitter.com/1y38n6dVsW — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 3, 2020

Kim said she never got in the pool at they crib 😭😭😭😭 her husband looked so shocked — ripzaybo💙 (@21Sharra) February 4, 2020

Now I can’t unsee Kanye’s reactions to not having a YaCuZi and Kim not using the pool. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7ls3r0xwJI — gina alexandra (@___izzymaria) February 4, 2020

kanye’s face when kim said she had never used their pool. lmao. — breana jones (@BreanaMJones) February 4, 2020

The huge swimming pool Kim and Kanye have in their mansion is worth a whopping $50 million. Kim Kardashian shared that they had actually made the renovators dig up two existing pools in order to make space for one huge swimming pool. Later on, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussed how they do not have a jacuzzi yet since they didn't want it to take up additional space as they already had a huge pool.

The 39-year-old further talked about how the design of their mansion is very minimalistic because it is inspired by her daughter North West. Which is why the couple ensured that the mansion and the entire landscape is kid-friendly. Kim Kardashian concluded saying that in the end, both her and Kanye West do not take it very seriously as they do not wish to become fanatics of their own mansion.

