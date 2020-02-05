Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Also Follow Her Strict Plant-based Diet; Check Details

Kim Kardashian recently made the headlines for losing weight, and gave her fans some serious fitness goals. Now, the model and businesswoman has revealed the reason behind her weight loss and stated that it is also followed by three of her four children. Read on to know more about the dietary habits of the Kardashian-West family.

Kim Kardashian reveals 3 of her children follow a plant-based diet

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on her social media handles that she and her children follow a strictly plant-based diet. She went on to say that her eldest child, North, is allowed to eat fish, making her the only pescetarian in the family. Kardashian posted a photo on her official Instagram handle that featured the whole family having brunch together, on January 22, 2020.

In the photo, the food is clearly visible and it shows that the family is having a vegetarian feast. The caption on the photo read 'morning madness'. It garnered over 47 lakh likes from the fans of the Kardashian West family, and also presumably from fans of vegetarianism. Here is the Instagram post.

In the photo, Kim Kardashian West is seen talking to her husband Kanye West, as their eight-year-old son Psalm rests comfortably. Their son Saint is seen holding the family’s pet dog. Their daughter North and Chicago are also clearly visible in the post that was adored by the fans.

Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though https://t.co/tfVnKWT51C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too https://t.co/u3Sicbwe4P — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

I love a baked potatoes and French fries. But skinny not thick fries 🍟 https://t.co/EtqvA7T0jo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

