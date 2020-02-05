Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Also Follow Her Strict Plant-based Diet; Check Details

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her three of her four children follow a strict plant-based diet just like her. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently made the headlines for losing weight, and gave her fans some serious fitness goals. Now, the model and businesswoman has revealed the reason behind her weight loss and stated that it is also followed by three of her four children. Read on to know more about the dietary habits of the Kardashian-West family.

READ | Kim Kardashian's Best Hairdos And Hair Colour That You Can Take Inspiration From

Kim Kardashian reveals 3 of her children follow a plant-based diet

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on her social media handles that she and her children follow a strictly plant-based diet. She went on to say that her eldest child, North, is allowed to eat fish, making her the only pescetarian in the family. Kardashian posted a photo on her official Instagram handle that featured the whole family having brunch together, on January 22, 2020.

In the photo, the food is clearly visible and it shows that the family is having a vegetarian feast. The caption on the photo read 'morning madness'. It garnered over 47 lakh likes from the fans of the Kardashian West family, and also presumably from fans of vegetarianism. Here is the Instagram post.

READ | Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's $60m Home Has A Pool That Hasn't Even Been Used- Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In the photo, Kim Kardashian West is seen talking to her husband Kanye West, as their eight-year-old son Psalm rests comfortably. Their son Saint is seen holding the family’s pet dog. Their daughter North and Chicago are also clearly visible in the post that was adored by the fans.

READ | Kim Kardashian Made Major Fashion Statements With THESE Snakeskin Print Outfits
 

READ | Kim Kardashian Receives Beyonce's Ivy Park Gear Box And Takes To Instagram To Thank Her

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA MOVES SC OVER NIRBHAYA CASE
AYODHYA TRUST 'SUCH GOOD NEWS'
ATHAWALE ASKS SENA TO IMPLEMENT CAA
POMPEO MOCKS PELOSI WITH SIMPSONS
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST