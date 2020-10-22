Kim Kardashian West Unknowingly Stepped Into Her Extravagant 40th Surprise Birthday Bash

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian has turned a year older today, October 22, 2020. Kim Kardashian was left stumped when she unknowingly stepped into an extravagant 40th surprise birthday bash. The party was attended by her husband, Kanye West, her family and her close relations. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared in good spirits and also shared an intense kiss at the party.

Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday was a recreation of each past birthday the actor has ever celebrated. By the looks of the venue, it is quite evident that no expenses were spared to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s big day. As per the Sun, Kris Jenner arranged an expensive evening with Mindy Weiss, the A-list event guru, and she also made sure that strict COVID-19 guidelines were followed during the occasion.

More about the party

It was also reported that, in addition to the staff of the event wearing masks, everyone working and attending had to take a coronavirus test prior to entering. Kim was also completely unaware of the birthday party, she was reportedly told that she was being taken to a photoshoot and was speechless when she arrived at the Los Angeles venue.

A few pictures, videos and more have made their way on the internet. Several fan pages have gone all out to share these posts on their respective social media handle. Kim and the attendees also went on to give a sneak peek into the birthday bash. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner-who were all starring in a childhood dance number were all present during the lavish night. Scott Disick, the close family friend and ex of Kourtney, was also part of the fun that brought back a series of nostalgic family memories.

