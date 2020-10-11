Kim Kardashian West Has Proved To Be Such A “stage Mom” And Fans Can't Get Over It

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American television reality shows. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It made its debut on the television on October 14, 2007, and has gradually become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world. Most recently, the final season of the reality show has gone on-air. During an episode of the latest season, Kim Kardashian West proved that she is such a “stage mom” and fans have reacted hilariously over it. Read further ahead to know more.

Kim Kardashian West is such a “stage mom”

Recently, on the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired on September 24, 2020, fans witnessed that Kim Kardashian West was shown to be a proud mom, that turned into a “sweet but funny” moment. Kim’s husband and music sensation, Kanye West was hosting an event for his Yeezy fashion line. While hosting, he brought their eldest daughter, North West on stage in order to assist him.

While the seven years old North West was on stage, she got the microphone and sang the song What are those? These are clothes. The song is an odd track to the high-fashion event. Kim Kardashian West seemed to have loved watching her daughter perform on stage as she began to cry while seeing North West perform and even talked about how proud she was of her daughter's confidence. Kim Kardashian West’s tears were a sweet display of her love towards her daughter and the social media couldn't get over it. While some Twitter followers found it a bit cringy to see the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cry over the yell-filled song, many people saw it as a super relatable moment that any parent can relate to. For days after the episode aired, the social media was spamming with people’s reactions towards Kim Kardashian West’s proud-moment. Take a look at some of the sweet yet hilarious reactions that many Twitter users have made on social media.

what are those?



these are clothes



(North West and Kim Kardashian West, 2020, colorized) pic.twitter.com/1ytf4J83Fu — Mubtasin Zaman (@mubtasinzaman) October 1, 2020

The video of North West singing and Kim crying is truly the funniest thing I have ever seen — Gianna (@gderbs_) September 28, 2020

honestly crack up each time I think about kim kardashian howling over north west singing “what are those?? these are clothes” — αℓιѕнα 🎃 (@alxsha_x) September 28, 2020

SHE IS CRYING BECAUSE HER CHILD SCREAMED ON STAGE AND CALLED IT CONFIDENCE omg — ¹²⁷⋈ ¹ᴰLEO⁷ 𖧵ˢᴷᶻ⧖ |MULTISTAN| (@yoonglesenpai) September 25, 2020

It is confidence lmao most adults would be scared to get on Stage in front of that many people let alone a child — 🩸ilomilo 🕸 (@PsyRoland) September 25, 2020

Anyone who knows me knows I LOVE KIDS but this is funny as hell. Literally crying at her kid SCREAMING 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qJAIFp6O8v — Akilah (@AkilahsEssenti1) September 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian West gets paid the most for the show out of all the Kardashian sisters. Now that Kourtney Kardashian has left the show, Kim Kardashian West and Khole Kardashian will take away about 50% to 60% of the family’s current contract. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner get paid with the leftovers from the show but that is also because they are on the show way less than Kim Kardashian West and Khole Kardashian.

