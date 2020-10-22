Kim Kardashian West On Memories Of O.J. Simpson Trial: 'it Destroyed My Family'

The Kardashian family has become a household name in the television industry ever since their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007. Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian West recently made some interesting revelations about her memories of the O.J. Simpson Murder Trial.

During an interview with David Letterman for Season 3 of his Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Kim Kardashian spoke about how her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were on opposite sides of the O.J. Simpson Murder Trial.

In an exclusive clip shared by the makers, Kim Kardashian goes on to recall how the trial affected their family dynamics. She said that it was dinner time and they all were sitting down, and she answered the phone. She said it was a call from prison and it was from O.J. Simpson. Kim then gave the phone to her mom as he wanted to speak to her. She revealed that she remembers them getting into it.

Kim Kardashian revealed that her mother, Kris was always vocal on her feelings. She also said her mother believed that her friend, Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered by Simpson and it was very traumatising for her. She also revealed that when they would go to their dad’s place, it was another situation there. She and siblings did not know what to believe or whose side to take as they did not want to hurt their parents’ feelings, she added.

Kim also recalled a memory where her father took her and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian to the court during the school hours and did not tell Kris about it. She added that their mom was sitting with Nicole's parents, while she and Kourtney were sitting behind O.J. and they looked at Kris and saw her giving them a stare. Kim revealed, "Kourtney and I were like, 'Just look forward and do not look at Mom’". She concluded saying that it tore her family apart for the whole time of the trial.

During his murder trial for the violent deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, the late Robert Sr. was a friend of Simpson's and acted as one of the NFL star's defence lawyers. Kris, on the other hand, was close to both Simpson and Brown and, after Brown's death, stood by the Simpson kids. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 debuts on Wednesday exclusively on Netflix.

