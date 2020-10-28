Kim Kardashian's Birthday Tweet About A "private Island" Family Trip Sparks Meme Fest

Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration has now started a meme fest. In her recent tweets, Kim Kardashian revealed that she planned a family trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday. But Kim’s tweet was soon used by fans to joke about horror films that have used a disastrous private island trip narrative.

Kim Kardashian and the entire Kar-Jenner clan is known for their lavish and extravagant parties. Their regular Instagram updates often provide fans a peak into these bashes and over-the-top affairs. Recently, KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday.

Amid the pandemic, the beauty mogul decided to ring in her birthday in a grand fashion. Kim Kardashian revealed that she celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. In this tweet, she also added that each guest during this trip was screened for multiple heath checks for two weeks and everyone was even asked to quarantine.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

But Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash tweet backfired. Many fans took this as an opportunity to start a hilarious meme fest. These fans used Kim Kardashian’s tweet and placed with images from many horror and mystery films. These memes spanned right from the movie Parasite to screenshots of video games. Take a look at these Kim Kardashian’s memes here.

If anyone wants to come to a private island where we can pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time, join me tonight as I return to Shelmerston on https://t.co/Ynn1xbzlKs pic.twitter.com/iOLDae6bj4 — Night of the Living Ted (@esdin) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/2fXwzMPv3K — Halo (@Halo) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GFjPjofj6t — Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PDYUFsnAhN — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) October 27, 2020

I don't know what Kim Kardashian's bragging about me and my friends have been going to private islands to pretend things are normal for months pic.twitter.com/xA54LEGDUx — Ghost-type Aoife 👻🎃 (@HopefulGinger) October 27, 2020

I surprise my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time. — ghost poos (@Bescumberage) October 28, 2020

I ordered a white chocolate mocha and they sent regular mocha... how am i supposed to pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time now? — Mariavc (@mariavcmx) October 27, 2020

Feel pure shit just want someone after two weeks of health screens and quarantining to surprise me with a trip to a private island where we can pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time. — Casey (@_caseymaloney_) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

Apart from this meme fest, Kim Kardashian also shared a bunch of details from this birthday getaway. In one of her tweets, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her guests, “danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, watched movies” and engaged in many other fun activities. Along with this tweet, she also shared a picture of her birthday cake.

In one of these tweets, Kim Kardashian also said that before the pandemic none of us truly appreciated the “simple luxury to travel with family and friends in a safe environment”. While sharing these details, Kim Kardashian also made sure to share some pictures from this trip. In some of these pictures, Kim K is posing alongside her sister Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and her brother Rob. Apart from the Kar-Jenner clan, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Fai Khadra are also present in these pictures.

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

