Kim Kardashian 'ruins' Kylie Jenner's Dress And Posts It On Her Instagram; Sister Feud?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are among the most-followed celebrities on social media. The two have been seen making the headlines for a variety of reasons. Both of them are models, socialites, and businesswomen. Recently, on December 2, 2019, Kim Kardashian took to her official social media handle to post a photo of herself, in her sister’s clothing. Read more to know.

Kim wears Kylie’s dress

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to a post a photo, which featured herself in her sister Kylie’s clothing. She was seen wearing Kylie’s white dress. Kim had tied her hair up in a bun and was wearing a simple and elegant necklace. The room behind her was a bit messy, showing that she had tried on a lot of dresses before clicking this snap. The caption on the photo read that it was an old fitting picture and that she borrowed this dress from her sister Kylie. She apologized for it and also said that she will return it soon while adding a ‘lol’ in the mix. Kylie’s dress was definitely stretched out and fans of the soul sisters commented that they want to see a sister feud and that the dress is now ruined for Kylie. Here is the post:

The model has her own line of beauty products, and she keeps on posting it on her social media handles. KKW is known for her beauty and she makes sure that her fans get to see that enough. She has posted several photos with her family, and even her make up artist, Mario. Kim has over 4500 posts and 153 million followers on Instagram and follows only 13 people, which includes her other account.

