Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Builds A 'quarantine House' For Kim & Kanye Dolls

Kim Kardashian and her family are known for their lavish lifestyle, with her kids having the best toys and dolls to play with. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is very fond of her dolls. As the world is combating the Coronavirus pandemic, the six-year-old did a unique thing to save her dolls from the outbreak.

The six-year-old North West has taken self-quarantining to another level as she constructed a 'quarantine' home for the doll-versions of her parents, Kim and Kanye. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a video of the cardboard save haven North West built for the dolls. She gave her fans a tour of the spacious home for the dolls to keep them safe from coronavirus.

The house boasts of a table, bed, wall art. On the table, once can spot a bottle of sanitizer to keep them safe. The wall art was a drawing of cherries with North West’s name underneath.

In the video, North West’s proud mother Kim Kardashian can also heard talking about the house. “She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye…with windows, so we can look out,” Kim said in the video. At the end of the video, the diva couldn’t help but laugh at her daughter’s cute gesture for her parents' dolls. Fans were also impressed by North West’s unique gesture to save her dolls from Coronavirus. Many people showed their love and appreciation in the comments of the video.

