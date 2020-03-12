Kim Kardashian Shares A Picture Of Sylvia Browne's Predictions on Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Twitter to share a post that shows that a psychic who goes by the name Sylvia Browne had predicted the Coronavirus many years before the deadly disease was even discovered. It was reported that the famous psychic had made the predictions before she died in 2013. Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter to share a screenshot of this prediction. Here is what Kim Kardashian shared.

Kim Kardashian shares a picture of Sylvia Browne's predictions

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter on March 11, 2020, where she shared a screenshot of the theory. The screenshot shows that the message was sent to Kim by Kourtney Kardashian in the Kardashian sisters’ group chat. The image of the prediction is from the psychic Sylvia Browne’s 2008 book titled End of Days. Here is what it reads.

Sylvia Browne prediction reads, "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely".

Sylvia Browne's prediction of a pandemic in 2020 sound similar to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has affected over 1,20,000 people since its discovery and it is also reported that the deadly virus had killed over 4000 people all over the world. The prediction talks about a pneumonia-like illness which is similar to Coronavirus and its symptoms also include things likes sore throat, breathing problem, cough and cold that further lead to fatal respiratory disorders if not take care properly.

(source: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

