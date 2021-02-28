Kim Kardashian's Mansion Before & After She Moved In With Her Family; See Pictures

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have often shared glimpses of their mansion with their fans on social media. Recently, a real estate page on Instagram shared a series of pictures of Kim K house before and after they bought it. After Kim and Kanye had bought the house, they had renovated it with a minimalistic theme and their mansion was seen having tones of white and grey only.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests mansion

The Instagram page HouseofCelebs shared a post in which showed how Kim Kardashian and Kanye transformed their $ 60 dollar mansion, as claimed by the page. In the caption of the post, it was revealed that the mansion was spread in 16,000 square feet and in 2014, it cost the couple $ 20 million. Further, it was stated in the post that the couple spent about 4-5 years renovating the house. The caption further reads, “Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The pared-back décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.” Check out the pictures in the post below.

From windows to the colour pallet, one can see in the post that Kim and Kanye changed everything about the mansion when they got it renovated. The walls and the furniture, everything is inclined towards minimalism and simplicity.

Why did they design their mansion in a minimalistic way?

In an old interview with Architectural Digest, Kim and Kanye revealed why did they design their mansion the way they did. Kim explained in the interview that she loves having such a minimal house and that there is a place for everything even if it is hidden in the wall in a cabinet. Kim further stated in the interview that they do have a lot of stuff.

She further explained that the design of the house helps lower her anxiety. Kim also explained that since their lives are so hectic, "so crazy with so much going on", she loves to come home to full simplicity. The celebrity claimed that it is very calming to her to just lay in bed in her mansion.

Kim Kardashian divorce

In January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were discussing divorce after living separately for months. On February 19, 2021, The Keeping Up With Kardashians star filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of their marriage.

