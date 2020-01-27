The Debate
Kim Kardashian's 'Monday Madness' Post Is Something You Can Relate To

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms, recently shared an adorable picture with her family. Here are all the details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

Hollywood star and beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the west. Best known for her reality show, Keeping it up with Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has also proved to be a social media celebrity, as the reality show star keeps her fans updated with her witty and chucklesome posts. Recently, Kim Kardashian showed the 'Morning Madness' of having four kids with a social media post. Here are all the details.

Kim Kardashian's 'Monday blues'

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her entire family having breakfast, As seen in the picture shared, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can be seen chatting, while their 8-month-old son, Psalm, rests comfortably on a cushion on the large circular table. Their older son, Saint, can be seen holding one of the family's dogs standing next to his mom, while daughters North and Chicago are next to Nori, who is holding two dogs and Chicago looking at the camera with a plateful of food in front of her. Kardashian captured the picture as, "Morning Madness". Take a look at the picture shared by Kim Kardashian:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian proves her love for her family with these 'aww-dorable' pictures

(Promo Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

 

 

