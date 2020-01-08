Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Stars In A Cute TikTok Video With Caiden

North West, is known to be the most recent member of the Kardashian-Jenner household to achieve social media domination. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has taken over social media domination very seriously as Kylie Jenner is known to be very famous on Snapchat, Kim Kardashian on Instagram and Khloe Kardashian on Twitter. And now, North West is all set to make a mark on TikTok.

Interestingly, North West is already being called the queen of TikTok. For all those who are wondering why, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s eldest daughter made her TikTok debut on January 7, 2020, with the help of her friend, Caiden Mills.

Seems like the duo is having a fun time looking at the TikTok videos that they keep sharing.

Recently, North and Caiden made a TikTok video where they can be seen grooving and lip-syncing to a remix of Oh Nanana sung by Brazilian artist Bonde R300.

Caiden, who reportedly has been taking North on dates, carries her in his arms and swings her. It is very amusing to watch the two ace the TikTok video so well. Watch the video here.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Mom-Shamed For Letting Daughter North West Wear Makeup On Christmas

In the video, North West is sporting a leather-based jacket and matching pants, along with her hair gathered up in straight pigtails. Caiden, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt and jeans and completed the look with a military print jacket. As per reports, Caiden has gifted North Tiffany jewellery and has taken her on dates to Exploratorium.

Also read | Kim Kardashian To Michael Jackson; Celebs Rumoured To Be Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

However, Kim Kardashian has denied rumours of North West dating Caiden, despite the pair spending plenty of time together. Kim cleared the air by emphasizing on the fact that Consequence, the father of Caiden, is a long-time friend of Kanye, which makes Caiden and North good friends.

Kim said that North does not have a boyfriend and that she is too young to have one. But on the other hand, it was also reported that Caiden appeared to make his 'relationship' with North Instagram official, in an Instagram post saying, 'Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon.' Only time can tell what's in store for North and Caiden.

Also read | Michael Jackson's Jacket Now Lies In Kim Kardashian's Daughter's Wardrobe, Know Why

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Yells At Paps "No Pictures!" In New York | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.