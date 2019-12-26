The Debate
Kim Kardashian's Nude-coloured Christmas Gift Wraps Are Surely One Of A Kind

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian celebrated Christmas with her family while she wrapped all the Christmas gifts in nude coloured gift wraps. Read to know what her fans think

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Social media is flooded with Christmas posts and netizens are loving the ones shared by celebrities across the globe. Kim Kardashian also did not disappoint her fans and kept them updated with her Christmas pictures with daughter North West and husband Kanye West. Just like other celebrities, she too got into the Christmas spirit, but by adding her own spin on it.

Also Read | Michael Jackson's Jacket Now Lies In Kim Kardashian's Daughter's Wardrobe, Know Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Also Read | Everyone Can Take Style Inspiration From Kim Kardashian's Instagram, Here's Why

Kim Kardashian's unique way of wrapping Christmas gifts

Kim shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram story, wherein she shared pictures of her delicately wrapped Christmas gifts. All the gifts were wrapped in a nude coloured fabric. Kim captioned the image writing, "West holiday wrapping this year! Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat (@kimkardashiansnap) on

The gift wrappings did not go well with several of Kim's fans who did not shy away from expressing their opinion on how the gifts appeared to them. Several fans took to Twitter to put forth their opinion about the same. Check them out below:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Is All About Health; Her Christmas Gifts For Her Family Are Proof

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Yells At Paps "No Pictures!" In New York | WATCH

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
