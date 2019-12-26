Kim Kardashian's Nude-coloured Christmas Gift Wraps Are Surely One Of A Kind

Social media is flooded with Christmas posts and netizens are loving the ones shared by celebrities across the globe. Kim Kardashian also did not disappoint her fans and kept them updated with her Christmas pictures with daughter North West and husband Kanye West. Just like other celebrities, she too got into the Christmas spirit, but by adding her own spin on it.

Kim Kardashian's unique way of wrapping Christmas gifts

Kim shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram story, wherein she shared pictures of her delicately wrapped Christmas gifts. All the gifts were wrapped in a nude coloured fabric. Kim captioned the image writing, "West holiday wrapping this year! Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet."

The gift wrappings did not go well with several of Kim's fans who did not shy away from expressing their opinion on how the gifts appeared to them. Several fans took to Twitter to put forth their opinion about the same. Check them out below:

.@KimKardashian posted this to insta. These are their Xmas gifts and I genuinely need to know if this is how the kids gifts are wrapped too? I’m curious. Someone find out. KIM? pic.twitter.com/kKE2sZ9umk — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) December 21, 2019

Who told Kim kardashian that it was cute to wrap gifts in bed sheets... she really tried it 😒 — ShaRissa💋 (@LovelyMarissaa) December 20, 2019

