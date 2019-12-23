Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Yells At Paps "No Pictures!" In New York | WATCH

Recently, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s son Saint was seen shouting “No pictures!” This video has been doing rounds on the internet because of how adorable it is. Read on to know more details about this story.

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint yells at paparazzi

Kim Kardashian West and her family are some of the most followed celebrities in the world. The Kardashian- Jenner clan grabs the entire spotlight wherever they go. The entire family enjoys a stellar social media following and hence any of their activities gain a lot of attention. Even the Kardashian-Jenner clan kids gain major attention and create headlines.

Recently, Kim Kardashian West’s and Kanye West's son Saint created major headlines. Saint stepped out with his parents and sister North. During the family’s appearance in New York, Saint noticed the family being surrounded by photographers. This view disturbed little Saint and he yelled, “No pictures!” This incident happened when the West family was enjoying dinner at the Big Apple. When the family was exiting the hotel and boarding their SUV, Saint yelled at the photographers.

The paparazzi immediately reacted to Saint’s comments and laughed it off. This pissed off Saint more. He was about to yell at the paparazzi once again when his mother Kim Kardashian West covered his mouth and got in the car. Check out this video of Saint West yelling at the paparazzi here.

The West family is currently in New York for Kanye West’s second opera show titled Mary. The opera show took place at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on December 22, 2019. Mary is directed by Kanye West’s long-time collaborator Vanessa Beecroft. Mary was first presented at an aquatic arena in Miami. Kanye West’s Mary follows the story of Jesus’ birth from Mother Mary’s perspective.

