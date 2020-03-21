The Debate
The Debate
Kim Kardashian Offers A Helping Hand During Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood News

Among the many celebrities who have helped during the COVID-19 crisis, Kim Kardashian has found a unique way to help during the outbreak. Read for more details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
While officials at the White House are exercising every right in their authority to curb the local transmission of the highly-contagious Coronavirus, Hollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to help the needy through social media. Recently, Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, announced that her shapewear brand, SKIMS will be restocking its popular Cotton Collection on Monday, March 23. Here are the details.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Expensive Wardrobe Is Nothing Compared To Her Massive Net Worth

As Coronavirus continues to spread, celebrities across the globe are finding new ways to lend a helping hand to their respective governments, by donating monetary relief to hospitals, feeding families or simply helping boost fans’ spirits during these dark days. The latest celebrity to pitch in is Kim Kardashian, as it was recently announced that her SKIMS brand will be restocking its popular Cotton Collection on Monday, March 23, with 20% of profits going to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted by the deadly outbreak in the US. As per reports, the price of the goodies ranges from $18 to $56, which will be available in sizes XXS-4X. It includes bras, undies, leggings, tees, tanks and more.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Gorgeous Black Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pictures

Kim Kardashian to donate 20% of profits to COVID-19 Emergency Response Program

Kardashians on Coronavirus:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Looks Like A 'Desert Goddess' In Brown Bikini In Her Latest Post, See Pics

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Expensive Wardrobe Is Nothing Compared To Her Massive Net Worth

 

 

