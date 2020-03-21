Kim Kardashian Offers A Helping Hand During Coronavirus Outbreak

While officials at the White House are exercising every right in their authority to curb the local transmission of the highly-contagious Coronavirus, Hollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to help the needy through social media. Recently, Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, announced that her shapewear brand, SKIMS will be restocking its popular Cotton Collection on Monday, March 23. Here are the details.

As Coronavirus continues to spread, celebrities across the globe are finding new ways to lend a helping hand to their respective governments, by donating monetary relief to hospitals, feeding families or simply helping boost fans’ spirits during these dark days. The latest celebrity to pitch in is Kim Kardashian, as it was recently announced that her SKIMS brand will be restocking its popular Cotton Collection on Monday, March 23, with 20% of profits going to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted by the deadly outbreak in the US. As per reports, the price of the goodies ranges from $18 to $56, which will be available in sizes XXS-4X. It includes bras, undies, leggings, tees, tanks and more.

Kim Kardashian to donate 20% of profits to COVID-19 Emergency Response Program

Restocking soon: the Cotton Collection. As part of this restock, @SKIMS will be donating 20% of profits to @baby2baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support their mission to provide basic essentials to children in need. pic.twitter.com/FvaCHMlcUB — SKIMS (@skims) March 19, 2020

Kardashians on Coronavirus:

PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2020

i hope everyone is feeling well! it’s so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone who can’t handle this virus 🤍 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 18, 2020

Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2020

