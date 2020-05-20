Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Donates 10k Of Them

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is facing a shortage of essential supplies like face masks and hand sanitisers. Hollywood celeb, Kim Kardashian launched her own line of non-medical face masks through her brand SKIMS in nude shades. To help with the shortage of supplies, she has also donated 10 thousand face masks to charity.

Kim Kardashian's brand makes non-medical face masks

Kim Kardashian joins the list of celebrities who are helping out with the shortage of face masks around the world. The celeb has recently launched her own line masks in nude shade through her brand SKIMS much like her range of shapewear, loungewear and underwear. The face masks reportedly sold out within 30 minutes of being on sale.

Shop @SKIMS Face Masks in 5 shades of Nudes at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/BxyieouxJG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

Not only this, but Kim Kardashian has also decided to donate 10 thousand masks to charity organisations like nonprofits Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation and LA Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance advocacy group. Her company also reportedly added that they will be providing basic essentials to at-risk families. They will also donate one million dollars across these charities.

Kim Kardashian's gesture gets criticism

However, although many people appreciated Kim Kardashian's gesture, some were offended by her "nude shade" masks. People raised her indignation with the black mask which has been advertised as nude shade for more darker-skinned women. They also pointed out that the mask was hardly in the shade of the model's skin colour and should have been dark brown instead of black.

One fan went on to say, "The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch". Another commentator added, "Black women deserve more than your mediocrity & laziness!". A third said, "You do realize black people aren’t the colour black like white people aren’t paperwhite? The other skin tones are fine but why couldn’t you make a dark brown colour?"

In other news, Kylie Jenner along with her mother Kris Jenner had also provided hand sanitisers made by her makeup brand. They donated the bottles to healthcare workers across the state of California. Kylie's dermatologist had shared a glimpse of the bottle and praised Kylie's efforts.

