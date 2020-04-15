Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Donate Hand Sanitizers To Healthcare Workers In California

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is doing their bit to help with the situation; many celebrities have announced donations for healthcare workers and to help with necessary supplies. Recently, it was the 22-year-old billionaire, Kylie Jenner who donated essential supplies like hand sanitizers to the healthcare workers and medical professionals across California. Aiding her in this task was also her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner donate hand sanitizers

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner had taken it on themselves to produce hand sanitizers through Kylie's cosmetic brand. There are also viral pictures which indicate truckloads of these sanitizers have been delivered to the medical centres and health care workers on the frontline. Kylie's personal physician, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi revealed that the celebrity has donated 6,000 pounds of hand sanitizers to Los Angeles' hospitals and clinics.

According to reports, these hand sanitizers were produced in Coty's factories to avoid affecting the production of Kylie's cosmetics. Kylie Jenner had also reportedly donated $1 million last month. This was to provide protective gear to the workers on the frontline.

Another doctor, Dr Shirin Towfigh has also shared the news on her Twitter account. She also thanked Kylie Jenner for the gesture. Kim Kardashian also gave her little sister and mother a shout out for their goodwill. Take a look:

So amazing 🙏🏻. @kylieskin donated over 6,000 pounds of #handsanitizer to us today.



We currently have a shortage of @PURELL hand sanitizers for #HealthcareHeroes



This has all been a true labor of 💕. Thank you to @KylieJenner @KrisJenner for your generous donation and warm 💝 pic.twitter.com/adE26CdyXH — Dr. Shirin Towfigh (@Herniadoc) April 11, 2020

Other celebrities have also helped the Californian government with supplies for healthcare workers and hospitals to battle COVID-19. Recently, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi had distributed face masks among healthcare workers themselves. They had also uploaded a video teaching how to make this mask at home.

Image credit: Kris Jenner Instagram, Dr Thais Aliabadi

