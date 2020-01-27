When Kim Kardashian Made Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons!

Hollywood star Kim Kardashian is said to be controversy's favourite child. The social media influencer had a trend of being in controversies for a long time at the start of her reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Take a look at all the times the actress was infamously headlining media reports.

The sex-tape controversy

Although there are still some doubts about whether the sex tape was accidentally or deliberately leaked, it is one of her biggest controversies. It was also reported that the tape was one of the most-watched X-rated videos of all time.

When Playboy apparently leaked her pics

Kim Kardashian did a cover in 2007 for the Playboy magazine. But three years later, Playboy apparently leaked some unseen pictures of Kim from the shoot. Kim Kardashian bashed the magazine for humiliating her with the unseen photos as they distributed the pictures without asking for her permission.

Kim Kardashian's controversies: Her short marriage fiasco

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries's divorce was one of the breaking news that spread like a wildfire all over the entertainment industry. Kim divorced Kris just after 72 days of being married to him.

Being mum shamed

Kim Kardashian has often been mum shamed for letting her daughter North wear makeup. Take a look at the post where North is been seen wearing lipstick but some people have often bashed her as North is just a 6-year-old child. Kim also ended up receiving a lot of hate when she even straightened North's naturally curly hair.

MasterCard endorsement

The Kardashians endorsed their very own MasterCard where they charged only $99.95 for it. Kim Kardashian and family soon realised that it was a scam and they eventually pulled out the MasterCard deal and ended up paying $75 million in a lawsuit.

