Kim Kardashian Shares An 'Ouch' Moment With Her Not-so-white Couch

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian faces several challenges as a mother. Recently, her daughter North painted her siblings' faces with red lipstick. Read on to know more

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a doting mother to her adorable children. She keeps her fans updated by posting pictures of the best moments with kids. However, Kardashian also faces problems like a regular mom, when it comes to dealing with the growing children. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An 'Ouch' moment with the not-so-white couch

Recently, the star shared a piucture of her white couch which had been stained by red shaded lipstick. This had been done by none other than the adorable Chicago West, who seemingly looked guilty after spoiling the sofa. Reportedly, the two-year-old child had been on the white couch with her six-year-old sister North West. The elder sister had painted Chicago West’s face with the lipstick. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Also read: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Paints Her Siblings Into Pennywise From The Film 'It'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

North painted her sibling's face

North West not only drew on Chicago’s face but also herself and her brother Saint. Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram story and described the event by revealing how North decided to do makeup like the ”It clown”. She also shared other pictures showcasing the results of the paint. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares several stories featuring her children. In a documentary series, she revealed that her job was “exhausting” yet called it “the best”. Kardashian also admitted to being a changed person, and prioritising her children even before herself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chicago's birthday bash 

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West also celebrated Chicago West’s second birthday recently. The duo threw a Minnie Mouse themed party for the baby girl. The bash witnessed their family members including Stormi Webster and True Thompson. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read:  Kim Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Kidman: Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Kim Kardashian Sued For Posting A Photo With Husband Kanye West On Instagram. Here's Why

Also read: Kim Kardashian's 'Monday Madness' Post Is Something You Can Relate To

 

 

