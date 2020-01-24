Kim Kardashian Sued For Posting A Photo With Husband Kanye West On Instagram. Here's Why

American Supermodel and fashion influencer Kim Kardashian is being sued by a photographer, Saeed Bolden claiming that the Hollywood star used his 'professional picture', a snap that she allegedly posted without his permission on her Instagram handle. The picture in question with a whopping 2.2 million likes shows the star looking lovingly at her husband, Kanye West. Reportedly the snap was taken during the duo's trip to Africa back in 2018.

Here's why Kim Kardashian is getting sued

The snap has received more than 2.2 million likes however, a professional photographer named Saeed Bolden claimed that Kim used his professional picture, which he owns on her Instagram account without his permission.In a lawsuit, the photographer mentioned that he never gave the TV star permission to use the picture on her social media account neither did she pay him to use it.

Bolden didn't give any further details on how much he is suing Kim for, but it seems he seeks to gain some profit out of this along with some punitive damages. And, despite Skims account never posted the same photograph, Saeed is also suing the shapewear line, as he claims that it shares Kim's Instagram account

Meanwhile, a few months back, Kim Kardashian's insurance company sued her former bodyguard Pascal Duvier for his ignorance on duty and his company Protect Security, for 6.1 million US Dollars, stating that the company 'negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly' performed their duties of protecting the star and the apartment where she stayed at while attending the Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

As per media reports, the insurance company that compensated the reality TV star after her Paris robbery, notably said that Kim, who was incidentally left alone in her room, somehow failed to address several security breaches, including distraught lock, a malfunctioning intercom and lack of CCTV surveillance in the building.

