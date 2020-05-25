'Kirby Jenner' Trailer: 'KUWTK' Parody Unveils Kendall Jenner’s Fraternal Twin Brother

The Kardashians and Jenners are back to tickle the funny bone of their fans with a new show which seems to be a parody spin-off of their popular show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The KUWTK parody show is titled as Kirby Jenner and will feature a 24-year-old performance artist who grabbed eyeballs from his parody on Instagram wherein he pretends to be a fraternal twin brother of Kendal Jenner. The makers of Kirby Jenner have finally unveiled its trailer which on a hilarious chain of events depicts Kirby as the family's 'best-kept secret'.

The Kirby Jenner trailer shows Kirby introducing himself to the masses. Kirby Jenner says how everyone in his family has already had their own reality show. The Kirby Jenner trailer further shows him saying that he was clueless when the network asked him if he wants to do his own reality show. However, Kirby Jenner adds that he finally agreed to do the show when he was motivated by his mother.

Kirby Jenner trailer has Kirby giving out some hilarious introductions for his family members

The KUWTK parody, Kirby Jenner has been reportedly developed by Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. The Kirby Jenner trailer has some extremely funny moments that show Kirby bonding with his mother and sisters. The KUWTK parody has Kendall Jenner's fraternal twin brother giving out some epic introductions for his family members.

The Kirby Jenner trailer has Kirby saying how his family members do quite important things wherein his twin sister, Kendall Jenner models while his sister, Kourtney Kardashian keeps having babies. The Kirby Jenner trailer further shows him to say how his sister Khloe Kardashian is tall while his sister Kim Kardashian makes lipstick. The KUWTK parody has Kirby introducing his mother, Kris Jenner saying how she does business.

The actor who plays Kirby Jenner has been photoshopping himself in the pictures and videos of the Kardashian family

The Kirby Jenner trailer also has Kendall Jenner's twin brother introducing their sister Kimberly Kardashian saying that she is practicing to become a lawyer. The real name of the performance artist who plays Kirby Jenner has not been disclosed but he has been leaving fans in splits by photoshopping himself in the videos and pictures of the Kardashian family for five years now. Reportedly, his parody account caught the eye of Kris and Kendall Jenner who decided him to be a part of the KUWTK parody.

