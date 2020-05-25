Kim Kardashian Shares A Mushy Picture With Kanye West To Mark Their Sixth Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot six years ago and Kim has declared that they still have 'forever to go' with her latest post wherein she wishes her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary today. Kim Kardashian took to her social media to share some lovely pictures with hubby Kanye West for whom she also had a beautiful message. Sharing the mushy pictures, Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption saying, '6 years down, forever to go until the end.'

Kim wished Kanye West on their 6th wedding anniversary with these beautiful pictures

The first picture shared by Kim Kardashian has her planting a kiss on her husband Kanye West's cheeks. While the second picture has both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both smiles for the camera. The picture has Kim Kardashian looking lovely in a cream-colored attire with a brown belt along with her hair tied to a messy bun. While Kanye West can be seen looking dapper in a white t-shirt. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's lovely anniversary wish for Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot on a fairytale ceremony in Italy on May 25, 2014. The couple is parents to four kids namely North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. According to media reports, there have been rumours of trouble brewing in their paradise during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumoured to be having trouble in their marriage

Reportedly, their romance seems to be going 'down south' in their marriage and the couple have been seeking professional help to save their relationship. Reportedly, they have also been staying at the 'opposite' ends of the house. The reality TV star has also been engaging in several arguments with her rapper husband.

A source close to the couple also revealed to a publication that this is taking a toll on Kim's mental health who has to spend a lot of time alone with her children. The source further added that Kim is 'frustrated' with Kanye who she feels is not taking the required responsibilities of the family. Reportedly, the I Love It singer is trying to give his wife some space. According to media sources, Kanye has taken the kids with him to give Kim some space who now needs some adequate time for herself.

