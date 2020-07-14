Riverdale's KJ Apa And Sofia Carson Roped In As Leads In Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Riverdale star KJ Apa and Descendants star Sofia Carson has grabbed the lead role in pandemic thriller Songbird. The previously announced cast includes Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare, Paul Walter Hauser, Bradley Whitford, and Jenna Ortega. The movie has recently started filming in Los Angeles. Read to know more.

KJ Apa and Sofia Carson join Songbird

According to recent reports, KJ Apa and Sofia Carson have been cast as the lead pair, Nico and Sara, respectively, in Songbird. A week ago, the producers of the movie announced that they had begun with the principal photography in Los Angeles, California. It was the reportedly the first movie to shoot in L.A after the start of coronavirus-inducted lockdown. The filming was initially stopped by SAG-AFTRA, who later granted the permission on production to continue the next day.

Songbird is a romantic-thriller directed by Adam Mason, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Boyes. Former Paramount production Adam Goodman and former Disney Executive Andrew Sugerman along with filmmaker Michael Bay serve as the producers on the film. It is bankedrolled under the banners of Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Studios.

In an interview with a leading daily, producer Adam Goodman talked about Songbird’s shooting. He said that finding a safe and practical way back into production has not been easy. However, their partnership with the guilds and unions has been a “true testament” to their great Hollywood community. He mentioned that throughout the process, they were “awesome partners” at finding a way to get their members working again, but always making safety and welfare the priority. Goodman added that as artists, they need to keep telling stories, and times like these must be documented.

Songbird Plot

According to reports, Songbird takes place two years ahead in the future. The lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been re-implemented as the virus continues to grow on a more severe level. In a faint attempt to keep the disease contained, the city gets divided into haves and have nots. The movie follows an essential worker, played by KJ Apa, who has a rare immunity. He is a delivery person who distributes products and hope throughout the city. Just like the majority of citizens, his girlfriend, Sofia Carson, is isolated at her home, and the lovers have no power to be with each other physically. In order to meet his beloved one, Apa’s character has to overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family, led by a matriarch (Demi Moore), who will halt at nothing to safeguard her family and maintain her way of life.

