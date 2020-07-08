KJ Apa Looks Completely Different With A Beard, Fans Have A Mixed Reaction To His New Look

Riverdale star KJ Apa looks unrecognizable in the new photos that the star has uploaded online. KJ Apa is sporting a full-grown beard in his new pictures and fans have had a mixed reaction to his new look. Take a look at his posts and the comments on his post.

KJ's "Happy Pride" picture

This is one of the first posts the star uploaded where he could be seen sporting a beard. The picture is a low angled selfie and viewers can see the blue skies above KJ. He is also sporting a funny smile with a grey shirt and green overalls. Some of the celebs to comment on the picture are Rob Raco who asked KJ if his beard was itchy. Other celebs include Warren Alfie Baker, Riverdale co-star Madeleine Petsch, Mark Indelicato and more. Check out their comments:

Pic Credit: KJ Apa's Instagram

Many fans and admirers have also commented on the picture. They seemed to have had a mixed reaction, while most of the fans liked it, some didn't. Check out the comments.

Pic Credit: KJ Apa's Instagram

Another picture in which KJ can be seen with his beard is a beach picture where he is seen holding his shoes. KJ's tattoos can also be seen and he looks very happy. Fans again had a very mixed reaction to this post. Some called him Archie 2.0.and some called him homeless. Here's a look at the post.

KJ's last post resembles his first beard selfie and is again a funny picture. Fans can see a close-up of his face and the star captioned the picture as - i heard they’re shutting down tiktok. Check out his post:

KJ Apa isn't the only one who has come out of lockdown looking very different. Friends actor Matthew Perry has also been spotted looking very different. Some fans commented that star looked unhappy and sad. Take a look at Mathew Perry.

Mathew Perry is suffering from depression again ðŸ˜Œ pic.twitter.com/bl1HtCDEMa — k (@Markhxr) July 5, 2020

One Twitter user said - He's only 50 but he looks 70? he's younger than all the bollywood khans. Take a look at the reaction people have had to Matthew's new look:

OMG he looks like he was on his fifties. Sorry for Chandler. — Alex (@LatinSuD) July 4, 2020

People are living for these Matthew Perry photos. Does he change clothes? pic.twitter.com/8Jp4jdBTk5 — karen ricks (@karenricks) July 2, 2020

i wanted to see how the friends actors look now because in my head they’re still young and i’m shook, i feel like the simulation is glitching pic.twitter.com/VuOdSM0Qsf — lara (@goIdenkissy) September 28, 2018

Promo Pic Credit: KJ Apa's Instagram

