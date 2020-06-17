'Riverdale' Cast’s Net Worth Helps Them Enjoy Lavish California Mansions To Luxe Cars

Riverdale is a modern-day American drama having a cult following. Reports suggest that the base of the drama has been highly referred to the popular classic comic Archie. However, the storyline has been explored in many of its twists and turns and interesting characters. Riverdale has a strong casting as well, from child actors turned mains, to new castings, the show has it all. The characters of the show have been on the show since quite a while and minted some money. Read on to know about Riverdale’s cast's net worth after the show:

Also Read | 'Home Stories' Cast's Net Worth Proves That The Actors Had A Productive Lockdown

Casey Cott's net worth

Casey Cott, plays the sheriff’s son and a new kid on the block. The young actor has everything in his favour including the attractive net worth. Casey Cott, who essays Kevin Keller, has a net worth of about $200,000 as per several reports, which comes down to ₹15,212,969.

Ashleigh Murray’s net worth

Ashleigh Murray essays the role of Josie McCoy, daughter of Riverdale’s promising mayor. The actor is well-off in real life as well. Her net worth stands at one million in US dollars. The figure comes down to almost ₹7,60,58,500.

Madelaine Petsch's net worth

Madelaine Petsch who essays the role of Cheryl Blossom net worth is also similar to co-actor Ashleigh Murray. It is almost one million US dollars, as per reports.

Luke Perry's net worth

Luke Perry has the highest net worth out of the bunch -- ₹75,99,85,000 which is almost 10 million USD. He essays the role of Fred Andrews, father of Archie in the popular show.

Lili Reinhart’s net worth

Lili Reinhart's net worth might not be news for her fans. Lili Reinhart has a net worth of two million US dollars which comes down to ₹15,21,47,000.

Marisol Nichols’ net worth

Marisol Nichols has a whopping net worth of almost ₹22,82,20,500 in which is equivalent to three million dollars. The actor has been seen in many films which adds to his worth, including Felon, Princess and the Marine, Scream 2 and more.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Net Worth, Liverpool Accolades & Personal Life, As 'Egyptian King' Turns 28

Camila Mendes’ net worth

Veronica Lodge is essayed by Camila Mendes. The actress essays a fine young woman with a strong sense of life in the show. She also has a net worth of almost three million in USD.

Also Read | Renee Gracie Net Worth, Racing Career, Switch To The Adult Film Industry And Personal Life

Madchen Amick’s net worth

Madchen Amick also has a similar net worth as Marison. His net worth is approximately ₹22,80,00,000 which is almost three million USD. Amick essays the role of Alice Cooper in the popular show.

Also Read | 365 DNI' Cast's Net Worth From Anna Maria Sieklucka To Natasza Urbańska

KJ Apa’s net worth

KJ Apa is one of the lead cast members of the show. His net worth as well stands at an attractive three million USD. KJ Apa essays the role of Archie Andrews.

Cole Sprouse’s net worth

Cole Sprouse has had the longest career out of many of the above actors. His net worth coincides with his long career. Cole Sprouse’s net worth is nine million in USD. The whopping amount comes down to ₹68,41,36,350. He essays the role of Jughead Jones.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.