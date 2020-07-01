Riverdale Quiz: Pick Outfits For Every Occasion To Know Which Character You Are

Quick links:
Riverdale is reportedly one of the most binge-watched shows by the CW. The American teen drama is based on the characters of the Archie comics. The Riverdale cast comprises of actors KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse in the lead roles. The show features Archie Andrews’ life in a small town called Riverdale. Although the plot of this teen drama is totally insane, it makes sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The show not only attracts drama lovers but also attracts those who have an eye for the finer things in life a.k.a fashion enthusiasts.
Riverdale characters don some of the most enviable ensembles that have truly taken over the fashion trends. Although Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) may seem to gravitate towards vintage and feminine styles, their fashion sense is poles apart. Further, Jughead Jones and Archie Andrews have their very own iconic minimalistic styles. Here’s a Riverdale character quiz that will help you find out which Riverdale character are you based on the choice of your perfect OOTD for every occasion:
