Riverdale Quiz: Pick Outfits For Every Occasion To Know Which Character You Are

Riverdale is reportedly one of the most binge-watched shows by the CW. The American teen drama is based on the characters of the Archie comics. The Riverdale cast comprises of actors KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse in the lead roles. The show features Archie Andrews’ life in a small town called Riverdale. Although the plot of this teen drama is totally insane, it makes sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The show not only attracts drama lovers but also attracts those who have an eye for the finer things in life a.k.a fashion enthusiasts.

Riverdale characters don some of the most enviable ensembles that have truly taken over the fashion trends. Although Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) may seem to gravitate towards vintage and feminine styles, their fashion sense is poles apart. Further, Jughead Jones and Archie Andrews have their very own iconic minimalistic styles. Here’s a Riverdale character quiz that will help you find out which Riverdale character are you based on the choice of your perfect OOTD for every occasion:

Riverdale Quiz:

What would you describe your style as?

What is your favourite kind of ‘upper-wear’ (eg.-a shirt or blouse)

What are your go-to bottoms?

Imagine that you are in a mall, and all the footwear stores have a bumper sale going on, what’s the first thing that you will ‘set your foot on?’

If you were to go to the Riverdale Prom, what would you style yourself in?

A two-piece beaded dress paired with a pair of Jimmy Choos A knee-length pink flaired dress A classic two-piece suit and tie I'll wear my regular jeans and sneakers, because who cares about Prom anyway?

If your answers were mostly the first option, your style represented that of Veronica, vintage and maybe over-the-top at times.

If your answers were mostly the second option, your style represented that of Betty, chic but comfortable.

If your answers were mostly the third option, your style represented that of Archie, sporty and smart.

If your answers were mostly the fourth option, your style represented that of Jughead, dark and unique.

