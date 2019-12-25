'Klaus' By Sergio Pablos Tops People’s List Of Christmas Movies

Klaus created by Spanish animator Sergio Pablos has managed to reach the top rank when it comes to people’s list of Christmas movies. The Christmas comedy is also Netflix’s first-ever animated feature and stars the voice of Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Neda Margrethe Labba, Sergio Pablos, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack. Netizens all across the globe are dubbing it as their "favourite Christmas movie'. Read what people have to say:

Heads up, Twitter. Klaus on Netflix is SUPERB. Instantly one of my favourite Christmas films ever. pic.twitter.com/8JwZNitNNa — Josie George (@porridgebrain) December 22, 2019

@NetflixUK’s new film “Klaus” might just be up there with my favourite Christmas films of all time. Watched it twice this week, shed a tear both times. #RealMenCry — Andy Coldicott (@andycoldicott) December 21, 2019

Never intended to make a Christmas movie

The original concept of the film was a bold move from Pablos who is also the creator of the famous Despicable Me franchise and worked on the animation of Hercules, Tarzan and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Talking about his initial days in making the film, he said that he always wanted to tell a story and never wanted to make a Christmas film. He also added that the team later realised that the pairing of this Santa Claus character and this selfish postman was an interesting idea and finally agreed on making the film.

Pablo revealed that along with around 35 animators and 40 clean-up artists working on Klaus, there was also a dedicated team of around 30 lighters, who developed layers of light and shadow to help make the 2D animation almost look more 3D. The screenwriter was initially disappointed that his film would be distributed by a streaming service a.k.a Netflix before realising that, in fact, it might just be the ideal viewing experience for the film. He admitted that he later realised that a Christmas film is actually the kind of thing people, usually watch at home, with a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa with their families.

The movie, which is written and directed by Pablos, serves an alternate origin story of Santa Claus who is immortalised as a reclusive toymaker Klaus. When a reluctant postman called Jesper is stationed on a faraway island above the Arctic Circle, he's tasked with a near-impossible challenge and soon realises that he must team up with the mysterious Klaus to not only see the job through but also bring the feuding locals of Smeerensburg back together. Klaus is currently available on Netflix.

