The Witcher Is Now Rated As One Of Netflix's Best Shows According To IMDB

The Witcher recently made its premiere on Netflix on December 20, 2019. The show became an immediate sensation upon its release and is based on the massively popular dark fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. As per IMDB, The Wither is already one of Netflix's highest-rated original shows.

The Witcher is now one of Netflix's highest-rated original shows

Read| Success of Netflix's 'The Witcher' makes players pick up 'Witcher 3' again

The Witcher is now officially one of the highest-rated Netflix original shows according to IMDB. The show holds an 8.8 rating on IMDB as of now, matching the ratings of critically acclaimed Netflix shows such as Stranger Things and Black Mirror, as well as beating shows such as Peaky Blinders, The Crown, Ozark and Haunting of Hill House. Quite clearly, The Witcher is one of the best originals to be released on Netflix.

Read| 'The Witcher' review: Fans hail Henry Cavill starrer for top-notch action sequences

In fact, the show has already been greenlit for a second season. Henry Cavill as the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, has won the hearts of many fans and his performance has been praised incessantly by critics. Other than Cavill, the show also stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey in leading roles. Anya plays the role of Yennefer of Vengerberg in the show, a powerful sorceress who is also Geralt's love interest. Freya is portraying the character of Ciri, Princess of Cintra and Geralt's adoptive daughter. Meanwhile, Joey plays Jaskier, a travelling bard who is Geralt's close friend.

Read| 'The Witcher' season 2 confirmed for 2021, Henry Cavil to return as Gerald of Rivia

The Witcher only has eight episodes for now and follows the events of the earlier books in the series. But with an upcoming season that is in the making, it is likely that fans will get to see the events of the later books and will also get to witness a satisfying conclusion to the arcs of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Critics have also praised the overall direction of the show as well as the brilliant performances given by the actors. The show has also been praised for its amazing cinematography and special effects that truly immerse the viewers into the world of The Witcher.

Read| The Witcher star Henry Cavill reveals THIS is how he likes gaming

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.